Fire breaks out at Singapore Art Museum

SINGAPORE: A fire involving construction materials broke out at the Singapore Art Museum on Sunday afternoon (Aug 11), as the museum undergoes renovation.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire at 71 Bras Basah Road at about 3pm on Sunday.

“The fire involved construction materials and was extinguished by SCDF using one 38mm jet,” it said, adding that there were no injuries reported.

The adjacent buildings seem to be unaffected by the fire. Several workers who were at the construction site were also seen standing outside the building.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.