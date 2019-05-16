Fire breaks out at Telok Blangah Crescent; 1 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A fire involving a personal mobility device broke out in a flat at Block 4 Telok Blangah Crescent on Thursday night (May 16).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 9.30pm.

"SCDF conducted forcible entry into the unit. The fire, which involved a personal mobility device, and contents of a room, was put out by SCDF using compressed airfoam backpacks," said SCDF.

A woman was taken to Singapore General Hospital, and two other people refused to seek treatment at the hospital, said SCDF. About 30 to 40 residents were evacuated.



Resident Pricilla Lum, 26, said she started smelling the fire at about 9.20pm. She called the SCDF and left her house along with her mother to alert their neighbours.

"It was pretty smoky on level seven. Most of my neighbours are elderly, so my mom and I started knocking on our neighbours' doors to alert them," said Ms Lum, who escorted two elderly couples downstairs with help from her mother.

"They’re all old and living in pairs, they’ll definitely need some help to evacuate."

Residents of the block congregated at an open area near the block while SCDF officers fought the fire.



Onlookers near Block 4 Telok Blangah Crescent after a fire broke out in a flat on May 16, 2019. (Photo: Pricilla Lum)

At about 10.20pm, thick black smoke was still seen to be coming out of the flat.

Residents received instructions from SCDF officers to begin returning to their homes at about 11pm.

Earlier on Thursday, another fire broke out in a shophouse on Dickson Road in Little India.