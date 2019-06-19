Fire breaks out in Geylang, SCDF at the scene

SINGAPORE: Firefighters are battling a blaze at 35 Lorong 14 Geylang on Wednesday night (Jun 19).

In a Facebook post at about 9pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it is at the scene conducting firefighting operations.

An eyewitness, who said he could see the flames from Aljunied, described the fire as "massive".

A large column of smoke seen rising from the scene of the fire. (Photo: CNA reader)

Another CNA reader said he heard an "explosion" from his apartment in Kallang.

"I heard a loud explosion from my living room and I saw the big fire from my balcony," he said, adding that smoke could still be seen at about 9.40pm.

An eyewitness described the flames at 35 Lorong 14 Geylang as "massive". (Photo: CNA reader)

Firefighters battling blaze at 35 Lorong 14 Geylang on Jun 19, 2019. (Photo: CNA reader)

Videos online show huge flames rising from a building. Sirens can be heard and part of a street has been cordoned off.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

