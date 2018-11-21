Fire breaks out in Jurong West coffee shop

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a coffee shop in Jurong West, on Wednesday morning (Nov 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at 964 Jurong West Street 91, at 9am.

There were no reported injuries and the fire was extinguished using one water jet and a hose reel, SCDF said.



Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel putting out a fire at a coffee shop in Jurong West on Wednesday (Nov 21). (Photo: Roy Teo)

A Channel NewsAsia reader said the fire started at a stall in the coffee shop.



A video on social media shows smoke rising from the coffee shop and spreading across the area as a fire engine arrives at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

