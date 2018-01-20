Fire breaks out in Tampines flat, 40 residents evacuated

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a housing board flat at Tampines Street 83 on Saturday afternoon (Jan 20), prompting 40 residents in the block to be evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at Block 867A at about 5.30pm, adding that the blaze was extinguished using two water jets.



Residents of the second-floor flat, along with 40 others in the block, had evacuated before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.



Smoke seen from a block of flats nearby. (Photo: Pooja Shukla)

Preliminary investigations showed that the fire had originated from a personal mobility device which was being charged, said SCDF in an update on Facebook at about 9.45pm.

It shared photos of the aftermath, saying that the fire had engulfed the living room and three bedrooms.

Photos and video taken earlier by a Channel NewsAsia reader show thick smoke billowing from the second floor of a maisonette unit and the view was hazy from a couple of blocks away.





