Fire breaks out in Yishun flat, 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken hospital after a fire broke out in an HDB flat in Yishun on Sunday (Jun 24) morning.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 663 Yishun Avenue 4 at about 7am and deployed two fire engines, a Red Rhino, two fire bikes, an ambulance and three support vehicles to the scene.

The flames were put out using two water jets.

SCDF also said that two men in their 20s had self-evacuated before its arrival and were later taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

In a video posted by Facebook user Dahlia SenSasi, thick black smoke is seen billowing out of the fourth-floor corridor as at least six firefighters break into the corner unit where the fire is raging.

People can also be seen knocking on doors on the other floors to alert residents of the incident. A total of 100 residents were evacuated by police, said SCDF.

