Fire breaks out near Jurong Town Hall Road

SINGAPORE: An open grass patch near Jurong Town Hall Road caught fire on Friday (Sep 20) evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 5pm.



The fire broke out near Jurong Town Hall Road on Sep 20, 2019. (Photo: CNA reader)

The fire, which was near the Ayer Rajah Expressway, affected an area the size of a football field, SCDF said.

It was put out using water jets and there were no injuries, it added.

Smoke is seen rising from the affected area. (Photo: CNA reader)

Photos show the flames engulfing trees and tall grass. Thick fumes of smoke could also be seen.

SCDF officers at the scene of a fire near Jurong Town Hall at about 6.05pm on Sep 20, 2019. (Photo: Ng Wei Hao)

Other photos show SCDF vehicles at the site.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

