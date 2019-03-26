1,000 people evacuated after fire breaks out at NUS building

SINGAPORE: About 1,000 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a National University of Singapore (NUS) building on Tuesday (Mar 26).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire incident at 14 Medical Drive at about 11.10am.

The Centre for Translational Medicine is listed under that address, according to NUS's website.

The fire involved a freezer room, said SCDF. It was put out by the sprinkler system before SCDF arrived.

There were no reported injuries from the incident, said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.