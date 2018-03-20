Fire breaks out on Pulau Busing

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on Tuesday (Mar 20) on Pulau Busing, one of the islands off the southern coast of Singapore.

“SCDF has been alerted to a fire at Pulau Busing. SCDF is responding to the incident,” the Singapore Civil Defence Force said in a tweet at about 6.30pm.

Pictures posted on social media showed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the island, which is home to oil and chemical storage facilities.

Fire at Pulau Busing. (Photo: Crew member on board OHC Shipmanagement vessel)

Ms Xu Jiaqian, a 29-year-old human resource executive, said she saw smoke rising from the island since 6pm.

Ms Nicky Ng, 48, told Channel NewsAsia she saw the smoke from the condominium she lives in near Harbourfront.

“It was about to rain and (we) heard thunder … when (we) looked at the sky, saw smoke in the sky and then saw it coming from the offshore island,” she said.