About 180 people evacuate after fire breaks out at Buangkok condominium

SINGAPORE: About 180 people decided to evacuate after a fire broke out at Hougang Green condominium early Sunday morning (Jan 26).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they responded to a fire at 5 Buangkok Green at 5.50am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire "involved the contents of a bedroom" and was put out by emergency responders with a water jet, said the SCDF in a Facebook post.

"Two persons were assessed by SCDF paramedic(s) for superficial burns and difficulty in breathing respectively, but they refused conveyance to the hospital," said SCDF, adding that about 180 residents had "self-evacuated" before they arrived.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire was of electrical origin, from a charging e-bike battery. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire was of electrical origin, from a charging e-bike battery.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos put up by SCDF on Facebook showed a room with a large amount of charred debris, as well as what looked like black smoke coming out of the flat.

