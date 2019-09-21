'Burning through the roof': Fire breaks out at semi-detached houses in Wilton Close

SINGAPORE: A "raging" fire broke out inside two semi-detached houses in Wilton Close near one-north on Saturday (Sep 20), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Photos and videos on Saturday evening showed bright orange flames engulfing a multi-storey building, blowing thick smoke into the air that could be seen from 10 minutes away.

People were also seen standing on the road away from fire at 1 and 2 Wilton Close as firefighters worked to keep the situation under control.

SCDF vehicles at Wilton Close on September 21, 2019. (Photo: Leong Wai Kong, Andy Tan)

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, SCDF said it first got a call for assistance at about 6pm and arrived at the scene within seven minutes.

By then, it said, the occupants of the houses had self-evacuated.

"The fire was raging and burning through the roof," said SCDF, adding that it deployed four water jets to prevent the fire from spreading.

In total, eight emergency vehicles and 22 firefighters were also deployed.





The flames were put out at about 6.40pm.

Smoke seen from the Mediacorp building on September 21, 2019. (Photo: Johannes Tjendro)

There were no reported injuries.





"Damping down operations and fire investigations are ongoing," said SCDF.

