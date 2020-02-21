Passenger bus catches fire near Singapore Botanic Gardens

SINGAPORE: A passenger bus was badly damaged after catching fire at a car park near the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Friday (Feb 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident along Tyersall Road slightly after noon on Friday.

There were no reported injuries, but pictures of the bus submitted by an eyewitness showed the vehicle badly charred.





The back of the bus was completely burnt, revealing the interior of the vehicle.

In the aftermath, ash and debris was seen scattered on the road.

There were no reported injuries after a passenger bus caught fire near the Singapore Botanic Gardens. (Photo: Allister D'Souza)

SCDF said it took two water jets to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

