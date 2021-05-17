Fire breaks out in wet market on Canberra Road, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a wet market along Canberra Road on Monday (May 17), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).



SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at Block 511 Canberra Road at about 12.45am on Monday. The wet market is located within the Sembawang Mart centre.



The authorities conducted forced entry into the market and the fire was extinguished using three water jets. The fire involved "contents of a wet market", said SCDF.



The fire involved "contents of a wet market", said the Singapore Civil Defence Force. (Photo: Facebook/Ong Ye Kung)

No injuries or casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

Member of Parliament Ong Ye Kung (PAP-Sembawang) said in a Facebook post that he will work with the Housing Board to reach out to the affected stallholders to provide assistance.

He expressed his gratitude to residents who contacted the SCDF and commended the officers for their "swift action" in putting out the fire.



Mr Ong said he was told the fire was contained within the wet market and that nobody was in the market when the fire happened.

"While the cause of fire is still being investigated, given the extent of the fire, we will work with HDB to reinstate the wet market (as soon as possible) and reach out to all affected stallholders to provide assistance," said Mr Ong.

According to the HDB website, the Sembawang Mart building also has a supermarket and a food court.

Childcare, kindergarten and tuition facilities, and retail shops are also located there.