Shoppers evacuated from Chinatown Point after fire breaks out at luxury handbag shop

SINGAPORE: Shoppers were evacuated from Chinatown Point on Friday (Mar 12) morning after a store near the shopping mall’s main entrance caught fire.

Flames could be seen behind the glass facade of Luxury City, a luxury handbag consignment and cleaning store.

Security personnel ushered patrons out of the mall and prevented others from entering through the main entrance and via Chinatown MRT station.

White smoke filled part of the mall's first floor and an acrid smell hung in the air.

Smoke is seen during a fire at Chinatown Point on Mar 12, 2021.

A loud sound was heard at about 10.30am and two long cracks could be seen on the storefront glass panel of the handbag shop.

Upon hearing the sound, mall staff members moved a metal barricade from a nearby McDonald’s outlet to prevent pedestrians from getting too close to the glass and warned that it may “explode”.

A police car arrived on the scene shortly after.

Police arrive at Chinatown Point after a fire erupts on Mar 12, 2021.

People are seen standing outside Chinatown Point after a fire erupts on Mar 12, 2021.

Dozens of people and shopping mall staff members were seen waiting on the pavement along New Bridge Road during the incident.

Some were seen holding their breakfast while one woman was observed with wet hair and a towel around her shoulders.

People are evacuated from Chinatown Point after a fire erupts on Mar 12, 2021.

CNA has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force and police for more information.