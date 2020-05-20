1 taken to hospital, 40 evacuated after circuit breaker catches fire at Clementi HDB block

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital and 40 were evacuated when a circuit breaker caught fire at in Clementi Housing and Development Board block on Tuesday night (May 19).

The fire broke out at Block 441B Clementi Avenue 3 and involved a circuit breaker along the corridor on the ninth storey, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.



SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 9.35pm, and dispatched firefighters who put out the flames with two compressed air foam backpacks and an extinguisher.



One person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF added.

