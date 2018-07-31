Fire breaks out at coffee shop in Bendemeer, residents evacuated

SINGAPORE: Residents at 44 Bendemeer Road were evacuated early Tuesday morning (Jul 31) after a fire broke out at a coffee shop.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 6.40am.

The fire involved one of the stalls at the coffee shop and was put out by SCDF with fire extinguishers.

No injuries were reported, said SCDF, adding that it is investigating the cause of the fire.

Videos of the incident showed emergency vehicles and responders at the scene. Part of the block was also cordoned off by the police.

Resident John Paul Fontanilla, who lives on the eighth floor of the building, told Channel NewsAsia that he was woken up by police officers and told to evacuate.



"We were woken up around 6.15am by police to evacuate," said the assistant manager, adding that the smoke was "quite thick".



According to Mr Fontanilla, smoke was seen coming from one of the coffee shop's stalls at about 6am.