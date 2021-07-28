Fire breaks out at dance studio next to Jalan Besar Town Council in Geylang Bahru

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a dance studio next to Jalan Besar Town Council in Geylang Bahru early on Wednesday (Jul 28) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 70A Geylang Bahru at about 6.35am.

Upon arrival, the fire was found "well-alight on the second floor of a two-storey premises", said SCDF on a Facebook post.

The fire involved the contents of the dance studio, said SCDF.

The fire involved the contents of a dance studio on the second floor of the premises at 70A Geylang Bahru. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

At the height of the operation, four water jets were deployed. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

The Town Council building at 70 Geylang Bahru is "generally unaffected", said SCDF. That is the address of Jalan Besar Town Council.

The town council said in a Facebook post that its main office will be temporarily closed on Wednesday. It did not provide a reason.

CNA has contacted Jalan Besar Town Council for more information.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its firefighters had to exercise caution as the roof tiles directly above them started collapsing. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

SCDF said water jets were used around the premises to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters donned breathing apparatus sets and proceeded to the second floor to locate the source of the fire.

"Firefighters had to exercise caution as roof tiles directly above them started collapsing," said SCDF.

The fire was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force in about one hour. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

About 40 firefighters and 11 emergency vehicles were deployed to the incident.

At the height of the operation, four water jets were deployed. The fire was extinguished in about one hour.

SCDF added that it is currently performing damping down operations, which involves applying water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out. This is to prevent any potential rekindling of fire from the "hot burnt surfaces".