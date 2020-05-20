E-bike catches fire while charging in Yishun flat, 3 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to hospital and about 80 residents evacuated after a fire broke out in an Yishun flat in the early hours of Wednesday (May 20).

A preliminary investigation found that the cause of the fire was "of electrical origin" from an e-bike battery that was charging at the time of the fire, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.



In a Facebook post, SCDF said the fire involved the contents of the living room of a seventh-storey flat in Block 502A Yishun Street 51.

A neighbour, off-duty SCDF warrant officer Nasiruddin, extinguished the fire using a hose reel prior to SCDF's arrival at 4.50am.



Three occupants from the affected flat were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.



SCDF reminded members of the public to observe fire safety tips on the use of e-bikes and personal mobility devices, including not to leave charging devices or batteries unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.