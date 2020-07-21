100 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Punggol East HDB flat

SINGAPORE: A hundred people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Punggol East on Tuesday (Jul 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at Block 167C Punggol East at around 12.25pm, said the authority in a Facebook post.

"Upon SCDF’s arrival, a unit on the eighth floor of the block was engulfed in flames," said SCDF.

"SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets conducted forced entry into the unit," it said, adding that the fire "involved the contents of the unit" and was put out with a water jet.

The police evacuated about 100 people from the block, which is also known as the Sundial. No injuries were reported, said SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tiffany Lim, 37, a resident in the HDB block opposite, said that she was able to smell smoke from the fire.

"At first there was (a) burning smell and gradual smoke. Then the smoke got bigger and when we looked over, the unit was in huge flames and huge black smoke was coming out," she told CNA.

