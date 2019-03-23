Fire breaks out at ExxonMobil's Jurong Island refinery; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a refinery tank on Jurong Island on Saturday morning (Mar 23).

ExxonMobil said the incident happened at about 9.45am.

"The fire involved residue within the tank, which at the time of the fire was empty and undergoing maintenance," said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).



"The company emergency response team and SCDF quickly surrounded the affected tank with five large water monitors to cool the exterior of the tank."



No injuries were reported and all personnel have been accounted for, said an ExxonMobil spokesperson, adding that the fire was contained at about 10.30am.

"We are looking into the cause of the incident," the spokesperson said.



The Jurong Island refinery, together with another site at Pioneer Road, processes about 592,000 barrels of oil a day, according to ExxonMobil's website.

