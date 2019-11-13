Fire hose reels at Bukit Batok block were certified to be in working condition, says town council after warning from SCDF

SINGAPORE: Fire hose reels at Block 210A Bukit Batok Street 21 was certified to be in working condition, said Jurong-Clementi Town Council after firefighters were unable to use them when fire broke out in a flat on Nov 1.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) issued a warning to the town council following the incident.

"There are 64 fire hose reels at Block 210A Bukit Batok. They last underwent maintenance and testing by the appointed contractor on Oct 14, 2019, and were certified to be in working condition," the town council's general manager Ho Thian Poh said on Wednesday (Nov 13), in response to queries sent by CNA on Saturday.



"However, we accept the SCDF’s finding that the hose in question was not working on the day of the fire. We have been investigating why this was so, and will take appropriate actions once concluded."



The town council however, did not respond to a point made by SCDF in their investigations that several fire hose reel cabinets were found padlocked at Block 210A when firefighters tried to access them.

"During the firefighting operation, SCDF found that a few fire hose reel cabinets were padlocked," said SCDF.

"After breaking one of the padlocks, the firefighters still could not use the fire hose reel as there was no water supply. SCDF officers proceeded to extinguish the fire using water from their emergency vehicles."

Three people were rescued from the fire, which broke out on the 13th floor flat at about 4.30am on Nov 1.

A woman in her 60s was rescued from a toilet, while a man in his 60s and another man in his 30s were found standing on the ledge outside the kitchen window. They were taken to hospital with burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.