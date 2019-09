SINGAPORE: Fire broke out at a building in Wilton Close near one-north on Saturday (Sep 20).



SCDF vehicles at Wilton Close on September 21, 2019. (Photo: Leong Wai Kong, Andy Tan)

Photos and videos sent to CNA showed what looked to be a multi-storey house engulfed in bright orange flames as firemen got to work.

At least two SCDF vehicles were at the scene.

Smoke seen from the Mediacorp building on September 21, 2019. (Photo: Johannes Tjendro)

People were also seen standing on the road away from the incident site.



Plumes of smoke could be seen from the Mediacorp building about a 10-minute walk away.