Fire breaks out in Jurong industrial area, explosions heard

SINGAPORE: Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Jurong industrial area on Friday (Jun 21).

In a Facebook post at about 5.45pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) that it was alerted to the incident at 43 Jalan Buroh.

"SCDF is at scene conducting firefighting operations," it said.

About six SCDF emergency response vehicles and three police cars were at the scene when CNA visited the site at about 6pm.

At least two men were sitting by the side of the road with injuries. One had bandages on his arm and knee. The other had bandages on his arm, back and the side of his head, and was later helped into a wheelchair by emergency responders.

SGSecure mobile app users with M1, StarHub and Singtel within the immediate vicinity of the fire have received an advisory message urging them to stay away from the affected area, said SCDF.

Videos sent to CNA show flames and clouds of thick smoke rising from the area. Residents reported hearing multiple sounds of explosions.

Photo of rising black smoke seen from Bukit Batok. (Photo: Jonan Gan)

Eyewitnesses said smoke from the fire could be seen from areas including Teban Gardens, Clementi, Cantonment Road and as far away as Bishan.

CNA reader Carol Lee said she was picking her husband up at the building opposite the fire, and could feel the heat from where she was about 200m away.

"I saw the fire follow by an explosion sound a lot of times until can't count. It was very scary. The smoke smelt like chemicals, not the normal smoke," she said.

Smoke rising into the sky as seen from inside a train near Jurong East station. (Photo: Mrs Ong)

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

