Fire breaks out in Jurong industrial area, explosions heard

SINGAPORE: Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Jurong industrial area on Friday (Jun 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post at about 5.45pm that it was alerted to the incident at 43 Jalan Buroh.

"SCDF is at scene conducting firefighting operations," it said.



Videos sent to CNA show flames and thick clouds of black smoke rising from the area. Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple sounds of explosions.

Photo of rising black smoke seen from Bukit Batok. (Photo: Jonan Gan)

Smoke rising into the sky as seen from inside a train near Jurong East station. (Photo: Mrs Ong)

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.



