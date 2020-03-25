Fire breaks out at Liat Towers on Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in Liat Towers on Wednesday (Mar 25) night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 10pm.



"Firefighters, donning breathing apparatus sets, entered the smoke-logged building and conducted firefighting and rescue operations. Forcible entry using hydraulic tools was conducted to enter the affected unit on the 18th floor," said SCDF in response to CNA's queries.

The fire, which involved the contents of a retail unit, was extinguished using a water jet, SCDF added.

One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.



In videos sent to CNA, loud popping noises can be heard as the blaze is seen raging through an open window, sending what onlookers described as debris plummeting from the unit.



Officers from the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force at the scene of the fire on Mar 25, 2020. (Photo: Henry Tan)

Programme manager Celine Foo, 25, said she first noticed the fire when she left a nearby building at about 10pm.

People were seen running across the street to avoid what seemed to be debris from the burning building, as the smell of smoke permeated the air.

"When I first spotted (the fire), there were a lot of firecracker-like sounds," Ms Foo told CNA. Officers from the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene of the fire shortly after, she said.

Kelly Chiew, 26, said she heard explosions or loud noises while she was walking in the area, and realised that a fire had broken out.

"There were several onlookers taking pictures, but none of us dared to go any closer as debris was falling from the building," Ms Chiew said.

Sushi chef Henry Tan, 57, said he saw the fire still burning at about 10.50pm, with the area around it being cordoned off by police and SCDF officers .



"Nobody was allowed to go near [the area], so onlookers stood opposite the road," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



