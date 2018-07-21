Fire breaks out at Lorong Ah Soo flat, 3 residents suffer smoke inhalation

SINGAPORE: Three residents suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a second-storey HDB flat at Lorong Ah Soo on Saturday (Jul 21) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at Blk 142 Lorong Ah Soo at about 1.30pm.

The fire involved the contents of the kitchen and was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet.

In a video posted by Facebook user Humayun Kabir, thick black smoke can be seen billowing out of the unit.

Parts of what look like the window grilles of the flat are dislodged.

The residents - comprising two females and one male - were assessed by paramedics at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the three residents live in the same block but are not the occupants of the flat that was on fire. The occupants of the flat that caught fire were not present when the firefighters arrived.