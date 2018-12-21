Fire breaks out at MacPherson building; woman taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at 16 Jalan Mesin, in MacPherson on Friday morning (Dec 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the incident at about 9.20am.

Advertisement

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was well alight at the ground floor of a building. SCDF is currently at work with six water jets," it said in a Facebook post at 10.20am.

In an update on Facebook at 10.51am, SCDF said, the fire was "under control" and that it was confined to a storage area on the ground floor of the three-storey building.







Photos and videos sent in by Channel NewsAsia reader Raymond Wee showed plumes of thick black smoke billowing from the scene. "We took notice (to the fire) due to a loud explosion around 9.30am," he said, adding that there were two other explosions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SCDF putting out the fire at 16 Jalan Mesin on Friday (Dec 21). (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

​​​​​​​

Another reader, May who worked opposite the building, said she immediately evacuated her office when she heard loud explosions at about 9.30am.



"I asked our building cleaner the cause of the fire, they said no idea but there are lots of chemicals inside that cause the fire (to) rise so quickly," she added.

A passerby, who worked at a building nearby, told Channel NewsAsia that the affected building was occupied by a pest company.



Channel NewsAsia reader Khyree Adriel Tan said the fire appeared to be put out by about 10.30am, adding that there was still a burning smell in the Circuit Road area at the time.



Twitter user @owais_zahid also posted video of the smoke.

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

