Fire breaks out at Mount Elizabeth Hospital near Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Mount Elizabeth Hospital near Orchard Road early on Sunday (Jul 28) morning.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire at 3 Mount Elizabeth Road at about 6.33am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire was confined to an office at Level 1 of Block C and was extinguished with a water jet, SCDF added.

"60 staff from the immediate vicinity evacuated the area prior to SCDF’s arrival," the statement said adding that there no injuries reported.







SCDF firefighters and vehicles work to put out a fire at Mount Elizabeth Hospital on Jul 28, 2019. (Photo: CNA reader)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos sent to CNA's hotline showed fire engines and police cars lined outside the hospital with smoke rising from the roof.



The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.