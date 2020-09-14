Fire breaks out at PUB facility along Old Upper Thomson Road

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB is investigating the cause of a fire which broke out at the Lower Peirce Pumping Station on Monday (Sep 14).



"A small fire, involving an electrical panel, occurred at PUB’s Lower Peirce Pumping Station along Old Upper Thomson Road this morning at 8.35am," said PUB.



It added that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene at about 8.50am and put out the fire at 9.05am.

A photo sent in by a CNA reader shows thick smoke and flames rising from the scene.

SCDF said there were no reported injuries, adding that the fire was put out using one water jet.

The Lower Peirce Pumping Station abstracts and sends raw water from Lower Peirce Reservoir to Woodleigh Waterworks for treatment.



"Water supply is not affected as reservoir water continues to be supplied to the waterworks by gravity flow," said PUB. "In addition, Woodleigh Waterworks is able to abstract raw water from another reservoir when required."

PUB and SCDF are investigating the cause of the blaze.



