6 people rescued, about 100 Punggol condominium residents evacuated after fire: SCDF

SINGAPORE: Six people were rescued and about 100 Waterwoods condominium residents were evacuated after a fire "fully engulfed" a bedroom, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Saturday (Dec 19).



SCDF was alerted to a fire at Block 19 Punggol Field Walk at about 11.25am on Saturday. The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a two-storey unit on the 16th floor, said the force in a Facebook post.



Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus forced their way into the smoke-logged unit and extinguished the fire using a water jet.

The two-storey unit is located on the 16th floor. (Photo: SCDF)

One person was found in the kitchen while two people were rescued from a bedroom on the upper floor of the unit, directly above the bedroom on fire.

Three other people were rescued from the ledge outside the toilet on the upper floor.

"They were quickly brought in to safety through the toilet window," said SCDF.

Firefighters rescued three people from the ledge. (Photo: SCDF)

Five of the six residents were brought to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, while one person refused to go to hospital, SCDF added.



"Patients who suffered smoke inhalation or serious burn injuries but are in stable condition will be conveyed to Singapore General Hospital's specialised Burns Centre instead of the nearest hospital," said SCDF.

About 100 residents from the affected block were evacuated by security officers as a precautionary measure. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the force said.