Fire rages at Tuas Crescent building, SCDF operation under way

SINGAPORE: About 80 firefighters and 32 emergency vehicles were deployed in a battle against a raging fire at a building in Tuas Crescent on Wednesday morning (Dec 11).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 48 Tuas Crescent at around 6am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unifine Star Petrochemical, a toxic industrial waste collector, is the company located at the address.

Fire rages at a building in Tuas Crescent on Dec 11, 2019. (Photo: SCDF)

Firefighters battle the blaze at a building in Tuas Crescent on Wednesday morning, Dec 11, 2019. (Photo: SCDF)

The blaze broke out at a building dealing in industrial waste such as recycled oil and solvents, and the flames spread along nearby drains, SCDF said on its Facebook page.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Firefighters fought the blaze with eight water jets and an unmanned aerial vehicle to conduct aerial monitoring of the incident, SCDF said.



The fire has been confined to the premises and no injuries have been reported, it said.



"In view of the ongoing fire mitigation operations, members of public are advised to stay away from the area," it added.



Social media users posted photos of thick black smoke at the area. (Photo: Facebook/Johnny Tan)

(Photo: Facebook/Tin Myo Aung)

Photos and videos of the fire posted on social media show plumes of thick black smoke rising from the area.





