Fire rages at Tuas Crescent building, SCDF operation under way

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a building in Tuas Crescent on Wednesday morning (Dec 11).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 48 Tuas Crescent at around 6am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was raging at the premises and was spreading along the drains," it said in a Facebook post.

SCDF was alerted to the fire at around 6am on Dec 11, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Vino Angelina)

SCDF added that its firefighters were fighting the blaze with eight water jets.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In an initial Facebook post at around 6.40am, SCDF said it was at the scene conducting firefighting operations.

SGSecure mobile app users, M1, StarHub and SingTel mobile subscribers within the immediate vicinity of the fire would have received an advisory message urging members of public to stay away from the area, SCDF added.



(Photo: Facebook/Tin Myo Aung)

(Photo: Facebook/Vino Angelina)

Photos and videos of the fire on social media show plumes of thick black smoke rising from the blaze.



Unifine Star Petrochemical, a toxic industrial waste collector, is the company located at the address.









