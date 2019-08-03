Fire ravages Bukit Batok warehouse units storing PMDs, electrical items

SINGAPORE: A raging fire ravaged two warehouse units in Bukit Batok early on Saturday (Aug 3) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

The units, located on the fourth floor of an industrial building at 2024 Bukit Batok Street 23, were used to store personal mobility devices and electrical items.

SCDF officers had to force their way into the units to contain the fire, they said.

A fire ravaged two warehouse units in Bukit Batok early on Saturday (Aug 3) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

"The fire was extinguished in about three hours," SCDF said of the fire, which they responded to at about 1.20am.

Three handheld water jets and an aerial water monitor were used to bring the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The number of reported fires involving power-assisted bicycles (PAB) and PMDs has more than doubled in the first half of 2019, compared to the same period last year.

The SCDF said in a Facebook post on Jul 26 that there were a total of 54 reported fires involving such mobility devices from January to June this year, compared with 24 such fires during the same period last year.