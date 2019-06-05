Fire breaks out at Redhill Road coffee shop, customers evacuate premises

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a coffee shop along Redhill Road on Wednesday (Jun 5) afternoon, causing customers to evacuate the premises.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at 75D Redhill Road at about 4pm.

The fire involved the ventilation duct of the coffee shop, and was extinguished by SCDF using a compressed air foam backpack and a hose reel.

"Patrons of the premises had self-evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival," SCDF said.

There were no reported injuries, it said, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Emergency responders at Redhill Road after a fire broke out on Jun 5, 2019. (Photo: Steven Lee)

Eyewitness Tania Jim, who lives opposite the coffee shop, told CNA she saw a thick cloud of smoke at around 4pm.

"I saw a very thick cloud of smoke which rose up to around (the) 10th storey," said the 21-year-old, who works as a senior technical officer at the National Environment Agency.

"My aunty saw the naked fire," she added. "When my parents and I went down, we saw four SCDF fire trucks, police and (an) ambulance."

SCDF officers and the police were spotted at the scene of the fire. (Photo: Tania Jim)

Emergency responders at Redhill Road. (Photo: Tania Jim)

Emergency responders could be seen tackling the fire at Redhill Road. (Photo: Tania Jim)

Emergency responders could be seen spraying water and flushing out "black and dirty water", Ms Jim said.

Smoke continued to be emitted for about 20 to 30 minutes, she added.

