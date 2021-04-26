20 evacuated from Sengkang condominium after fire breaks out

SINGAPORE: About 20 people were evacuated from a condominium in Sengkang after a fire broke out in one of the units on Monday afternoon (Apr 26).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 12.05pm at 11 Sengkang Square. That is the address of Compass Heights condominium.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in an apartment on the eighth floor, said SCDF in a Facebook post.

A fire broke at an apartment on the eighth floor of Compass Heights condominium on Apr 26, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

The blaze also caused the bedroom's window panes to shatter. Firefighters extinguished the fire using one water jet, said SCDF.

Two people who were in the apartment at the time but they did not require medical assistance. No other injuries were reported.

About 20 people were evacuated from the neighbouring apartments as a precautionary measure, added SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

