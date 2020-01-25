Fire breaks out at Sheng Siong supermarket in Bedok North

SINGAPORE: Fire broke out at a Sheng Siong supermarket in Bedok North on the first day of the Chinese New Year holiday (Jan 25).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 539A Bedok North Street 3 at around 11.30am.



Upon arrival, firefighters found that the two-storey unit was "heavily smoke-logged", SCDF wrote in a Facebook post.

Fire broke out at a supermarket in Block 539A Bedok North Street 3 on Jan 25, 2020. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets and armed with protective water jets "inched their way into the poor-visibility interior of the unit" to locate the fire and anyone who could be trapped within, SCDF said.

They also had to proceed cautiously on the second floor as a large area had been "extensively damaged".



The fire involved contents on the second floor of the supermarket and was extinguished with one water jet, SCDF added.

SCDF said the second floor of the supermarket was extensively damaged. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Ten emergency vehicles and about 30 firefighters were deployed to the incident.

There were no reported injuries.

Damping down, which involves the application of water to wet burnt surfaces to prevent rekindling, is ongoing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.