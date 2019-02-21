Residents evacuated after fire at St Regis Residences in Tanglin Road

SINGAPORE: Residents were evacuated from the St Regis Residences in Tanglin Road after a fire broke out late on Wednesday night (Feb 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received reports of the fire at 33 Tanglin Road and responded to the blaze at 11.30pm.

"The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a unit on level 12," SCDF said.

One water jet and one hosereel was used to extinguish the fire, they added.

Several residents were forced to leave their homes after the blaze caught hold.

A resident who was evacuated from his home told Channel NewsAsia that the situation was "super crowded" and "chaotic" and that it was "very smoky".

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was seen at the scene of the fire. (Screengrab: Instagram/bryanchowsg)

"I know 170 plus units were evacuated but I don't see some of my neighbours. I'm afraid they might still be inside," he said.

The resident added that the lifts in the building had been grounded.

Photos on social media show flames coming out the windows of a unit, with thick clouds of smoke billowing.

A fire broke out at St Regis Residences late Wednesday (Feb 20) night. (Photo: Instagram/bryanchowsg)

