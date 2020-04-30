Fire breaks out at Changi Village Hawker Centre

Fire breaks out at Changi Village Hawker Centre

Changi Village fire Apr 30, 2020
Fire broke out at Changi Village Hawker Centre on Apr 30, 2020. (Images: Screengrabs from Facebook video/Patrick Lean)
SINGAPORE: Members of the public helped extinguish a fire that broke out at Changi Village Hawker Centre on Thursday (Apr 30) morning.

A video posted on Facebook showed smoke and large flames engulfing one of the stalls in the hawker centre, while a man attempts to put it out using a fire extinguisher.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 2 Changi Village Road at about 7.45am.

The fire “was extinguished by members of the public using about 10 extinguishers prior to the arrival of SCDF”, it added.

No evacuation was conducted. One person was assessed for difficulty in breathing, but refused to be taken to hospital. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

