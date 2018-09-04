3 residents taken to hospital after fire at Tiong Bahru flat; 150 evacuated

SINGAPORE: Three residents were taken to hospital and another 150 residents evacuated after a fire broke out at a Tiong Bahru flat on Monday night (Sep 3).

The three injured residents were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation after the fire at a 15th-floor unit of Block 78 Indus Road, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

"The fire engulfed the living room, kitchen and one bedroom. No one was at home at the time of the fire," SCDF said.

The blaze was extinguished using two water jets, SCDF said, adding that the cause of fire is under investigation.

The Housing and Development Board will assist three families affected by the fire, Member of Parliament (MP) Lily Neo said in a Facebook post, adding that she was attending a Meet-The-People session when the fire broke out at around 9.20pm.

Dr Neo is the MP overseeing the Jalan Besar constituency, which includes Indus Road.

"Residents living in the block were evacuated for safety reasons. A few residents were sent to the nearest hospital for smoke inhalation problems and shock," she said.

"I have arranged with HDB personnel to render household assistance to three families affected by the fire. Fortunately, there were no severe injuries involved here."



