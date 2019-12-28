Residents evacuated after fire at Trellis Towers in Toa Payoh, no one injured

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a Toa Payoh condominium on Saturday (Dec 28) but no injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at Trellis Towers at about 10.20am.

The blaze, which started in the living room of a 15th floor apartment, was extinguished with one water jet.



No one was injured and about 200 residents were evacuated before SCDF officers arrived at the scene.

It was the second fire reported on Saturday. Earlier, at around 12.40am, a blaze was put out at Aquarius by the Bay in Bedok.

