Fire triggered by PMD battery at Senja HDB unit; 3 people rescued from air-con ledge

SINGAPORE: Three people were sent to hospital after a fire on Saturday (Mar 9) at a residential unit at 636C Senja Road triggered by a Personal Mobility Device (PMD), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The three occupants of the third storey HDB unit were sent to Ng Teng Fong Hospital for smoke inhalation, SCDF added.

SCDF responded to the fire at 9.05pm and conducted "forcible entry through the front door".

Firefighters pitched a ladder at the rear of the unit and rescued three occupants from the air-conditioner ledge of the unit, SCDF added.

In a Facebook post on Saturday detailing the incident, SCDF said: "Preliminary investigation findings indicate the cause of fire is of electrical origin and had originated from the battery pack of the Personal Mobility Device (PMD)."

The Facebook post was accompanied by tips to remind members of the public on the prevention of PMD fires:

