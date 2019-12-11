More than 100 firefighters battle blaze at Tuas Crescent building, fire put out after six hours

SINGAPORE: About 130 firefighters and 34 emergency vehicles were deployed in a battle against a raging fire at a building in Tuas Crescent on Wednesday morning (Dec 11).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 48 Tuas Crescent at around 6am.

The fire was brought under control at around 10am and extinguished at noon, SCDF said in several updates on Facebook.

Damping down operations to prevent any potential rekindling of the fire from hot burnt surfaces are still ongoing.

Fire rages at a building in Tuas Crescent on Dec 11, 2019. (Photo: SCDF)

The blaze broke out at a building with industrial waste such as recycled oil and solvents, and the flames spread along nearby drains. The area affected was about the "size of one football field", SCDF added.

"During the firefighting operations, there were multiple explosions from metal drums storing flammable industrial liquids," SCDF said.

Unifine Star Petrochemical, a toxic industrial waste collector, is the company located at the address.

Firefighters also fought the blaze with eight water jets and an unmanned aerial vehicle to conduct aerial monitoring of the incident.

"Firefighters faced intense heat while preventing the fire from spreading to the other nearby storage tanks and premises," said SCDF.

It added that foam was also used to cover the surfaces of flammable liquids - a more effective firefighting strategy for fire involving such liquids.

The fire was confined to the premises and no injuries have been reported, it said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos and videos of the fire posted on social media show plumes of thick black smoke rising from the area.