More than 50 firefighters battle blaze at waste recycling facility in Tuas

SINGAPORE: Fifty-five firefighters and 13 emergency vehicles were deployed after a fire broke out at a waste recycling facility at 8 Tuas View Circuit on Tuesday (Jan 1) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

No one was injured.



Providing a final update on the incident on Facebook, SCDF said it responded to the fire at 9.40am and extinguished it two hours later.

"Upon arrival, the fire was well alight at a waste recycling company. SCDF quickly deployed its resources around the affected area to contain the fire," SCDF said.







The fire which involved plastic waste and tyres.

"At the height of the operations, 8 water jets, including the application of foam and an unmanned firefighting machine, were used to bring the fire under control," SCDF added.

Damping down operations were ongoing, SCDF said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.