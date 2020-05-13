Raging fire tears through Tuas warehouse, causing walls to collapse

SINGAPORE: A raging fire tore through a warehouse in Tuas early on Wednesday morning (May 13), causing some of its walls to collapse.

Firefighters responded at 6.20am to the blaze at 2B Tuas Avenue 12, which engulfed the second floor of a two-storey warehouse, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

Sixteen emergency vehicles, 70 firefighters and eight handheld water jets were deployed to contain the fire, it added.



"Firefighters faced intense heat from the fire, which caused the walls of the premises to break off," SCDF said.

The warehouse contained machinery and bales of plastic resin, it added.



The fire was extinguished at about 7.50am, but firefighters were still damping down burnt surfaces to prevent flames from reigniting, SCDF said in the post published at 8.44am.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

