Fire 'fully engulfs' warehouse in Pioneer industrial estate

SINGAPORE: Fire broke out in the Pioneer industrial estate on Monday (Mar 9) evening, "fully engulfing" a warehouse at 18 Jalan Besut and sending thick black smoke into the sky.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 8.10pm.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire had fully engulfed a warehouse," it said, adding that it was operating three water jets and two unmanned firefighting machines to fight the flames.

The building is occupied by Chasen Logistics, which transports equipment for manufacturing.

A warehouse along Jalan Besut caught fire on Mar 9, 2020. (Photo: Vanessa Lim)

Photos and videos sent in by CNA readers showed thick black smoke in the sky above the industrial estate.

Eyewitness Joanne Peng said she noticed the smoke at about 8.10pm from Bukit Batok.

"There is no smoke smell or sound of explosion. Just a steady stream of black smoke consistently building up," said Ms Peng.

A warehouse along Jalan Besut caught fire on Mar 9, 2020. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

SCDF officers put out a fire at a warehouse along Jalan Besut on Mar 9, 2020. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

In a video taken by an employee of Chasen Logistics, a person can be heard yelling "come down" as someone else runs away from the building on fire.

More than five firefighting vehicles and police cars were at the scene when CNA arrived at about 9pm.



Additional reporting by Vanessa Lim.

