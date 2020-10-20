8 people taken to hospital after fire at condominium construction site in West Coast

SINGAPORE: Eight people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a construction site at 105 West Coast Vale on Tuesday (Oct 20) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.40am. It used three hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"The fire involved building materials placed in the basement area of the construction site, and affected an area of 10m by 10m," SCDF said in response to CNA queries.

Eight people were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital for smoke inhalation, said SCDF.

It added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos of the fire sent in by CNA reader Joel Tan showed black smoke near the ground floor of a building in the construction site.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to a fire at 105 West Coast Vale on the morning of Oct 20, 2020. (Photo: Joel Tan)

In one photo, dozens of construction workers were seen waiting on the pavement outside the construction site, near an SCDF vehicle.

The Whistler Grand condominium is located at 105 West Coast Vale, according to information on the development's website.

The residential project is developed by City Developments Limited and expected to be completed by October 2025.



