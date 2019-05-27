Firefighters battle blaze in Kaki Bukit for more than two hours

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on Monday (May 27) in an industrial unit in Kaki Bukit which took two and a half hours to extinguish.

At about 3.10pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at 175 Kaki Bukit Ave 1, which had engulfed the second floor of an industrial unit.

The SCDF deployed water jets outside the unit to surround the fire, which involved rubber and insulation materials.

A fire engulfed the second floor of an industrial unit at 175 Kaki Bukit Ave 1. (Photo: SCDF)

"Initial attempts to penetrate the burning unit proved challenging due to the heavily smoke-logged condition and falling debris from storage racks," said SCDF.

A total of 11 emergency vehicles and 35 firefighters were deployed, with foam used to effectively bring the fire under control.

As a safety precaution, SCDF and the police evacuated more than 100 workers from the neighbouring units. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was extinguished after two and a half hours with four foam jets.

In an update at about 7.16pm on Monday, SCDF said in a Facebook post that it was still carrying out damping down operations, which involves the wetting of burnt surfaces after a fire is extinguished to prevent the fire from being rekindled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.