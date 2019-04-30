Firefly flight aborts Seletar landing due to bad weather

SINGAPORE: A Firefly flight was forced to abort its landing at Seletar Airport on Monday (Apr 29) due to bad weather, the airline said on Tuesday.

Flight FY3132, which was carrying 25 people, took off at about 5.15pm from Subang Airport, according to flightradar24.com.

The flight was later diverted to Johor’s Senai Airport after Seletar Airport declared that visibility was not suitable for landing.

“Safety is very key to us,” said a Firefly spokesman.

Firefly currently uses a visual approach when landing at Seletar Airport. Malaysia’s transport minister Anthony Loke previously said that the carrier is working towards retrofitting its entire fleet with instruments for GPS-based approach procedures.

Taxis were provided for about 10 passengers on board the diverted flight, said the spokesman. The remaining passengers booked Grab vehicles to their destinations, which will be reimbursed.

A return flight to Kuala Lumpur from Singapore was also affected.



The 35 passengers scheduled to fly on the return flight to Subang Airport were transported to Changi Airport to board a Malaysia Airlines flight, Firefly said.

The Malaysian carrier resumed flights to Singapore earlier this month, after a suspension of services implemented last year. It currently offers six daily flights between Subang and Seletar Airports.