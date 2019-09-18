6 Firefly flights between Singapore and Malaysia cancelled due to haze

SINGAPORE: Six Firefly flights between Malaysia and Singapore on Thursday (Sep 18) have been cancelled due to the ongoing haze, the budget carrier said late Wednesday night.

Replying to queries from CNA, a Firefly spokesperson said that the company was "looking at reports carefully" to manage possible situations affecting the airspace.

"Tomorrow’s first three SZB-XSP (Subang Airport to Seletar Airport) flights are cancelled due to the haze forecast that might result bad visibility," said the spokesperson on Wednesday night.



The three flights, FY3122, FY3124 and FY3126, were scheduled to depart Subang at 6.50am, 7.30am and 9.30am respectively.

Another three flights scheduled to depart Seletar Airport, FY3123, FY3125 and FY3127, at 8.40am, 9.20am and 11.20am respectively have also been cancelled.



Tickets for the flights are not available anymore.

The city is shrouded with haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sep 18, 2019. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)

Firefly is making arrangements to transfer affected passengers to parent company Malaysia Airlines.



"We need to provide certainty to (passengers) and will continue to monitor the situation," said the spokesperson.



Tourist seems unfazed by the haze as they ride on e-scooters at downtown Singapore, on Wednesday, Sep 18. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

On Wednesday, all 12 Firefly flights between Malaysia and Singapore were cancelled, according to the Seletar Airport website.

Malaysia has closed more than 1,000 schools nationwide due to the worsening air quality as toxic haze from Indonesia shrouded its neighbours.

The two worst-affected states were Selangor, where 538 schools were closed, and Sarawak, with 337 closures, according to the Ministry of Education.



In Singapore, air quality also continued to worsen with the haze reaching unhealthy levels across the island.

