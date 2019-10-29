Man arrested after fireworks set off in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Oct 29) for his suspected involvement in setting off fireworks at Jurong West over the weekend.



The fireworks display was seen on Sunday night between blocks of HDB flats along Jurong West Street 73. The police were alerted to the fireworks at about 8pm.



"Through follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Oct 29, 2019. Police investigations are ongoing," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release.



No injuries were reported, police said on Monday evening in response to queries.



The police are also investigating a separate case of fireworks that were set off along Jalan Rajah on Monday evening.

Anyone convicted of discharging dangerous fireworks could be jailed for up to two years, fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000, or both.



"Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks," police said.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law."